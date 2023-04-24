Shop Local
Four tractor trailers catch fire near Mines Road

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fire crews are investigating how four tractor trailers caught fire Sunday evening.

Smoke from that massive fire could be seen from all parts of town on Sunday evening.

The fire was reported shortly before 8 p.m. near the Killam Industrial Park at the 8400 block of El Gato Road.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the tractor trailers were parked under a shed.

No word if there were any injuries but we’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

