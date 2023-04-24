Shop Local
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack

Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. (Source: KMGH/FAMILY PHOTO/TWITTER/@JEFFCOSHERIFFCO/CNN)
By KMGH staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (KMGH) – It’s a tragic and senseless death that has shaken the entire nation.

“She was a very big personality. Everybody loved her. She was very popular. She was just like someone like, you know, who you can hang out with and smile,” Samantha Motisi said.

Alexa Bartell, 20, died after someone fatally struck her with a rock while she was driving on Indiana Street in Jefferson County Wednesday night.

Denver police are searching for the person who hurled a large rock at a driver, killing her. (KUSA, JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, FAMILY PHOTOS)

“I didn’t really know how to take it. I was in shock,” said Motisi, a friend of Bartell’s.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot to take in because it’s close to home,” said Meadow Sumpter, who also knew Bartell.

A makeshift memorial filled with flowers, notes and photos continues to grow near the site.

“She was very powerful person. And all we have are her memories, and I will cherish those to the day I pass,” Motisi said.

Motisi, who said she grew up playing sports with Bartell, stopped by to drop off flowers and reflect on their time together.

“When Alexa and I were growing up when I was in middle school, we played on the same basketball team. We played on Altitude,” she said. “She taught me how to be a better athlete.”

Officials are linking her death with a series of other similar incidents across the metro area.

“I’m always going to cherish those moments, the moments that we had together,” Motisi said.

Police said they believe there may be other victims out there. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

