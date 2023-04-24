House reportedly struck by lightning in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Sunday morning’s thunderstorm left damage and debris across Laredo.

Nearly dozens of streets were closed off in Laredo due to flooding and while many stayed indoors, a Laredo Family was hit at home by Mother Nature.

In south Laredo near the El Eden Recreation Center, the Olveras were just one of many families impacted by the storm.

Ana Olvera said her family experienced an unbelievable moment after lightning reportedly struck their house.

“We were in the house, in the living room, the kids were asleep, and we just heard a big sound and a big flash inside. And we started to see smoke coming out, we got scared, the kids got scared. And after a while we checked, and we saw the hole in the roof,” said Olvera.

Olvera went on to say many of their electronics were completely damaged including the TVs, gaming consoles and AC unit.

The family is still assessing the damages after their power outlets were affected.

Olvera said she saw a big flash and the ground shaking followed by a cloud of smoke in the house.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, no injuries or hospitalizations were reported.

