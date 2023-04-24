Shop Local
Laredo Fire crews spring into action during Sunday morning’s storm

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - First responders were working around the clock Sunday after a storm blew into the Laredo area.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to 15 stranded motorists, five activated fire alarms and two flooded houses.

There were also reports of electric wires down, a transformer fire, and a tree that fell on two vehicles.

Fire officials say fortunately no serious injuries were reported.

