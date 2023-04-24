Shop Local
Man arrested after crashing into building

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two businesses are hit and one of them is destroyed after a truck crashed into a building overnight.

The incident happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday when a Chevy truck crashed into the building on the 4200 block of McPherson Road and Bustamante Street.

The truck left considerable damage to the building. Laredo Police confirm the driver is Rolando Navarro aged 24.

He was arrested for DWI refusal and no major injuries were reported.

