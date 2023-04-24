Man injured following shooting inside Texas Walmart

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (NBC) - Authorities in Harris County, Texas have launched an investigation after a man was shot inside of a Walmart on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 12:45 p.m. and officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies arrived, the suspect was located at a nearby business.

He had barricaded himself and called 911 to tell them he was barricaded inside the business.

Deputies were able to get the suspect to surrender and took him into custody.

The man who was shot had a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Deputies provided first aid before EMS transported him to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

“We do follow protocol and at this point our deputies responded. I do want to commend them because they responded promptly and they responded quickly,” said Major Saul Suarez.

No other injuries were reported.

