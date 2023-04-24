National Crime Victims’ Rights Week aims to educate victims on services available

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This week, the Laredo Police Department Victim Services Program will be shedding light on a movement meant to help those who have been a victim of a crime.

In observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Laredo Police Department’s Crime Victims Unit will be hosting an informational fair to share some of the many services that are available to those who have been a victim of a crime.

Norma Garcia with the Crime Victims Unit says it’s important that victims know that there are several free services available locally to assist them.

“What you are going to see is about 15 to 20 agencies setting up their booths giving out all their information that pertains to people who have been victims of violent crimes,” said Garcia. “You’ll have agencies such as scan talking about their counseling services, Texas Rio Grande legal aid talking about all the services they have for victims. We’ll have the DA’s office talking about protective orders and just like I said, there will be 15 to 20 agencies providing these services.”

Garcia is also asking residents to wear jeans on Wednesday in observance of Denim Day, which seeks to shed light on sexual assault.

The LPD Crime Victims Unit will be hosting an informational fair at the Laredo Health Department this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-795-3160.

