Sunday’s storm causes river levels to rise in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Many are still recovering after the storm damaged roads, buildings, and even homes in the Laredo area.

The weather has settled now but the heavy rainfall is noticeable when looking at the river levels.

It may look calm, but the current remains strong.

According to the National Weather Service, the flood stage is 8 feet.

At 2 p.m. the Rio Grande at Laredo gauge measured 9.81 feet.

Now at 4 p.m. that has gone down at 4.68 feet.

Although the river levels may not be considerably alarming, the current state is labeled as minor according to NWS.

However, it is advised to stay away from it and don’t underestimate the force of the currents.

Sunday’s storm brought wind gusts of up to 58 miles per hour and a total accumulation of 3.04 inches of rain.

The Laredo Fire Department reported that 15 drivers were stranded and rescued as well as five activated fire alarms and two reports of downed trees and powerlines across the city.

The police department also announced Sunday morning that more than a dozen roads were closed due to flooding.

According to the fire department, no major injuries or hospitalizations were reported.

