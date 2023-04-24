Tractor catches fire in east Laredo Sunday night

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Fire crews worked to extinguish a tractor fire reported in east Laredo Sunday night.

The fire happened just before midnight at the 7200 block of E. Saunders.

Crews arrived and found a Grader tractor fire inside Webb County Road and Bridge Yard.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire without injury or any further damages.

The property was released to sheriff deputy on scene.

