Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Tractor catches fire in east Laredo Sunday night

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Fire crews worked to extinguish a tractor fire reported in east Laredo Sunday night.

The fire happened just before midnight at the 7200 block of E. Saunders.

Crews arrived and found a Grader tractor fire inside Webb County Road and Bridge Yard.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire without injury or any further damages.

The property was released to sheriff deputy on scene.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident was reported shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday along the Loop 20 near the...
Four vehicle accident sends five to hospital
Power outage
Thunderstorm knocks out power in Laredo
Severe thunderstorms causes flooding, hail around Laredo
Severe thunderstorms causes flooding and hail around Laredo
Two businesses are hit and one of them is destroyed after a truck crashed into a building...
Caught on camera: Driver crashes into Laredo business
Large Laredo Police presence seen at H-E-B on San Dario
Large Laredo Police presence seen at H-E-B on San Dario

Latest News

Van catches fire on I-35 and Loop 20
Van catches fire on I-35 and Loop 20
Van catches fire on I-35 and Loop 20
Van catches fire on I-35 and Loop 20
Four tractor trailers catch fire near Mines Road
Four tractor trailers catch fire near Mines Road
Four tractor trailers catch fire in Mines Road area
Four tractor trailers catch fire near Mines Road