Van catches fire on I-35 and Loop 20

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a vehicle fire on the frontage road of I-35 and Loop 20.

The fire broke out on Sunday evening at around 12:30 p.m.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a white utility van engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to put the fires out without incident or injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

