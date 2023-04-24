Van catches fire on I-35 and Loop 20

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a vehicle fire on the frontage road of I-35 and Loop 20.

The fire broke out on Sunday evening at around 12:30 p.m.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a white utility van engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to put the fires out without incident or injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.