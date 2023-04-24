Shop Local
Warmer, Sunnier Tuesday Afternoon and Wednesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Gulf moisture is returning to south Texas in the lower atmosphere. This will maintain our low deck of stratus clouds, possibly producing a few patches of drizzle overnight or Tuesday morning. Warmer, drier air arriving aloft from Mexico will stir in, clearing the low clouds away during the afternoon. Temperatures with sunnier afternoons, and southerly winds will be much warmer. A cold front arriving from the Rockies late Wednesday night may bring thunderstorms as it encounters/lifts the humid gulf air.

