Border Patrol arrest Latin Kings Gang member for illegal entry

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a convicted felon trying to sneak into the U.S.

The incident happened last Tuesday when agents arrested Heriberto Bustos Bautista, 26, from Mexico.

A record check revealed Bautista had been convicted of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon.

He served eight years in prison before being deported.

Bustos-Bautista was also a member of the Latin Kings Gang and had been deported once prior.

He was taken in by Border Patrol and is pending conviction for illegally entering the country again.

