Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Cycle + Steps for Scholarships’ 5K

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Saturday, April 29, the community will be able to lace up their running shoes or ride a bike and help raise funds for scholarships during the ‘Cycle + Steps Scholarships’ 5K run.

The funds raised during the event will go toward raising scholarships for Youth Leadership Laredo (YLL), a non-profit organization under the Laredo Chamber of Commerce. It’s a five-year program that aims to help create confident and goal-oriented student leaders.

Those participating in the event will be eligible for a number of prizes. Adrian Zapata, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors executive said, “The first 250 who sign up for this are going to be entered into a drawing for one of three $50 gift cards to Momentum Running or $100 gift card to Momentum Running.”

The run will take place this Saturday, April 29 at Father McNaboe Park. Registration will be at 7 a.m. The walk/run will start at 8 a.m. and the cycling event will kick off at 9 a.m.

To register for the event, you can click here.

