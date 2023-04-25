City of Laredo raising awareness on animal cruelty

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In 2022, nine people were arrested in connection to animal cruelty cases in Laredo. Now, local officials are asking the community to report if they suspect anyone committing the crime.

On Tuesday, April 25, the city of Laredo proclaimed the month of April as “Animal Cruelty Awareness Month.”

Veterinarian Dr. Sandra Leyendecker from Critter Care has treated a number of animals who suffered abuse. She said there are a number of red flags to look out for. “If you see somebody with maybe the animal has a lot of fleas and ticks, they are not feeding them or watering them properly, they don’t provide them with shelter, they keep them chained up too short when they can’t get any exercise or are confined to very limited space, those are the things to be aware of. Moreover, animals depend on us wholeheartedly to have a happy environment without a human component,” said Dr. Leyendecker.

So far in 2023, the Laredo Animal Care Services said they have confiscated 40 animals from homes in Laredo for mistreatment.

If you know or have witnessed a case of animal cruelty, you’re asked you call 956-625-1860.

