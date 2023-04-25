Early voting underway for select areas of Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting is underway for the residents of Rio Bravo, Texas, the ‘Quad City’ area, and people in the Webb Consolidated Independent School District.

On the ballot for Rio Bravo residents, there are potential amendments to their city charter. Rio Bravo voters can cast their ballots at city hall.

Webb Consolidated is having a bond election. People there can vote in Bruni, Texas at the school gym.

People can also vote at the main elections office in downtown Laredo.

The Webb County Elections Administrator spoke about the significance of this election for the people it affects. “It’s very important that they vote because they can either vote Yay or Nay depending on their position on the item. The charter amendments do reflect qualifications to see who can hold office in Rio Bravo. So it’s very important people get out and vote, especially also at Webb Consolidated because it involves a bond election and it could possibly affect their taxes,” said Jose Luis Castillo.

Early voting will continue until May 2. Election Day will be May 6.

