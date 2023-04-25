Laredo Police Department sees an increase in vehicle theft

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo Police Task Force that focuses on vehicle thefts is reporting an increase in cases.

According to the most recent information by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Texas ranks as one of the top ten states with the most motor vehicle thefts.

While pick up trucks and cars are the main targets for criminals, in Laredo, those vehicles are no exception.

Video that was sent by a KGNS viewer shows the moments a person is seen stealing her pick-up truck from her home.

It’s one of many cases that was reported to the Laredo Police Department.

Authorities say trucks and cars are the common vehicles that thieves target during the evening hours.

If you want to avoid getting your vehicle stolen, Investigator Joe Baeza advises vehicle owners to make sure the vehicle is locked.

“Just like right before at night, we check in the front door, there are very few cars that are not locked outside the house, so make sure that they are locked, make sure that you don’t leave things of value in the vehicle,” said Baeza. “Whatever you do, don’t leave valuable documents inside the vehicle like birth certificates, passports, credit cards, checkbooks, all those things should never be left in the vehicle.”

Baeza adds that if you are a victim of a stolen vehicle, you should contact the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 and file a report.

You can also use the LPD app for more assistance.

