Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly assaulting and harassing another man at a Laredo gym.

Laredo Police were called to a gym at the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue on Sunday April 23 at around 10 a.m.

An employee told police that two men were arguing over an alleged assault incident.

One of the men told the officers he was approached by Miguel Arellano, 47, in the restroom where Arellano allegedly made an inappropriate remark towards him.

The man said he was uncomfortable by the interaction and left.

Moments later he was approached by Arellano again inside the gym’s sauna.

The man claims, Arellano then grabbed him in his private parts.

The man went to look for an employee and explained the incident.

The employee then called police to report the incident.

Arellano was charged with indecent assault and harassment.

