More than 14,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines offered in Nuevo Laredo

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas, Mex. (KGNS) - About 14,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being made available to keep the pandemic at bay in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

The shipment was presented at International Bridge #2 on Monday, April 24. They were distributed in a two-day campaign that will continue on Tuesday, April 25. The shots will be made available to children, teens, and adults.

Officials in Nuevo Laredo are crediting Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino for his help in fighting the pandemic.

