Police investigating after gunshots reported in central Laredo neighborhood

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Dozens of Laredo Police units were reported in a central Laredo neighborhood after residents say they heard sounds of gunfire.

The incident happened on Monday after 9 p.m. near the 3100 block of San Francisco Avenue.

Authorities have confirmed that they responded to the reports and were seen investigating the area.

So far, no injuries or damage have been reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

