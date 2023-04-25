Police investigating shots fired incident in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department continues to investigate an incident that had people living in central Laredo take cover after gunshots rang out in the area.

It happened t the 3100 block of San Francisco Avenue where there was a heavy police presence. Police responded to multiple calls claiming to have heard what sounded like gunfire shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, April 24. Police confirm that when they arrived on the scene, they found some shell casings.

While no one was hurt, the suspect is facing charges of discharge of a firearm and deadly conduct since the bullets damaged property. Officer Jose Espinoza said, ”Investigators, as always, are looking for any surveillance that can possibly lead to the suspect that allegedly committed these shots fired.”

If anyone knows anything about what happened, they are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or the Laredo Police Department.

