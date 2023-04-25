Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Police investigating shots fired incident in central Laredo

Police investigating shots fired incident in central Laredo
Police investigating shots fired incident in central Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department continues to investigate an incident that had people living in central Laredo take cover after gunshots rang out in the area.

It happened t the 3100 block of San Francisco Avenue where there was a heavy police presence. Police responded to multiple calls claiming to have heard what sounded like gunfire shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, April 24. Police confirm that when they arrived on the scene, they found some shell casings.

While no one was hurt, the suspect is facing charges of discharge of a firearm and deadly conduct since the bullets damaged property. Officer Jose Espinoza said, ”Investigators, as always, are looking for any surveillance that can possibly lead to the suspect that allegedly committed these shots fired.”

If anyone knows anything about what happened, they are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or the Laredo Police Department.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two businesses are hit and one of them is destroyed after a truck crashed into a building...
Caught on camera: Driver crashes into Laredo business
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
House reportedly struck by lightning in south Laredo
House reportedly struck by lightning in south Laredo
Four tractor trailers catch fire near Mines Road
Four tractor trailers catch fire near Mines Road

Latest News

Laredo Police Department sees an increase in vehicle theft
Laredo Police Department sees an increase in vehicle theft
Laredo Police Department sees an increase in vehicle theft
Webb County observes National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
City of Laredo raising awareness on animal cruelty
City of Laredo raising awareness on animal cruelty