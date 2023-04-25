TAMIU ROTC program offers students financial assistance

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Instructors with the TAMIU ROTC Program are inviting potential students to learn more about their program at the university.

Students with the program receive financial support when participating in the elective class.

The program is open to not only high school students, but also those that are enrolled at the university.

It offers scholarships of one to three years for those who qualify.

Students can take the class as an elective at the university for the first two years.

ROTC Instructor First Lieutenant Manuel Ortiz said if students want to continue into their third and fourth year there is a military obligation related to that.

“That’s just in order to get the scholarship. On top of that we do have on campus-based grants that we do offer every student,” said L.T. Ortiz. “So, that goes from the freshmen, junior and senior, that we as instructors chose. These grants in small portions like $500 to and they go up to $1500 and that’s just in regards with no obligation to the military, so I think that’s perfect for students to just even join in general.”

Some of the requirements for the program include having a 2.5 GPA and be at least 18-years-old.

Those interested in learning more about the program can visit their offices located on the fourth floor of the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library on the campus.

