Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Tesla totaled after high-speed crash, driver thrown from vehicle

A driver was critically injured after their Tesla crashed at a high rate of speed in Oregon City, authorities said. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon.

According to the Clackamas Fire Department, the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head and chest. They were taken to a hospital by life flight, authorities said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two businesses are hit and one of them is destroyed after a truck crashed into a building...
Caught on camera: Driver crashes into Laredo business
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
House reportedly struck by lightning in south Laredo
House reportedly struck by lightning in south Laredo
Four tractor trailers catch fire near Mines Road
Four tractor trailers catch fire near Mines Road

Latest News

File photo: TAMIU
TAMIU ROTC program offers students financial assistance
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
A couple in Texas is accused of forcibly tattooing their children.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Pizzeria offers free pizza for a year for 2 Taylor Swift tickets
A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.
Motorcyclist dies in crash after swerving to avoid deer