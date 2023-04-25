Shop Local
Time capsule created to celebrate bond between two Laredos

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas, Mex. (KGNS) - A time capsule showing the bond between Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico is being created.

It will have messages, articles, and photos that will be stored away for 25 years at the American consulate. This comes on the heels of the U.S. and Mexico celebrating the 200-year anniversary of diplomatic relations.

