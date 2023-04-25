Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident involving a tractor trailer is reported on I-35 near mile marker 44.

The incident was reported on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m.

No word on the cause of the accident or how many vehicles were involved but a tractor trailer was seen on its side.

Drivers are being advised to use extreme caution and expect delays while crews clear the wreckage.

