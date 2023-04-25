Two residents escape burning home in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two Laredo residents escape burning home in south Laredo early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the 800 block of George Read Drive.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found the house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire without injuries.

AEP was called to the scene to remove the electrical meter.

The Red Cross was also contacted and made arrangements with the family to help them with lodiging for the time being.

According to the fire department, the house was left completely damaged by the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

