Warm, Then a Shower Chance Early Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm humid air has returned from the Gulf of Mexico, and may be sufficient for low clouds to develop late tonight into Wednesday morning. Very war dry air has arrived above the humid gulf air, and will stir in and mix away the low clouds midday Wednesday. Temperatures will be close to 90 which is average for this time of the year. A cold front will reach our area from the Rockies early Thursday with a chance of a shower or thundershower. Temperatures will not be as high on Thursday afternoon.

