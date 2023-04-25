Shop Local
Warm up

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, some of these clouds could produces a light drizzle, slightly humid in the upper 60s .

Yesterday the Rio Grande River rose up to 9.8 ft. around 2PM and latest observed value 7.6ft. indicates that the river level is dropping.

Flood Warning for the Rio Grande River will remain in place until 1PM this afternoon.

Today warm and humid expected to reach a high of 87 with SSE winds up to 9MPH.

Also, showers and thunderstorms are possible north and east of Webb county, Victoria Crossroads may experience strong to severe thunderstorms.

Tonight warm and muggy a low of 71 with increasing clouds.

Tomorrow summery warmer and humid a high in the low 90s.

Isolated to scattered showers/storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday and again Friday night into Saturday.

Have a great day.

