Webb County observes National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

WEBB COUNTY , TX (KGNS) - Over a dozen cases of domestic violence have been reported in Webb County since the start of 2023, according to local authorities.

On Tuesday morning, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and other organizations held a special ceremony to shed light on some of the services that are available to the victims who have experienced this type of crime.

In observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office held a proclamation and ceremony to let victims and their families know that there are many ways to seek help.

A coalition of several organizations such as Casa Misericordia, Scan, Laredo Police, and counseling centers joined the sheriff’s department to follow up with victims in Webb County.

According to Sheriff Martin Cuellar, as peace officers their job is not only to arrest those who committed the crime but look out for the victims and their families after their traumatic experience.

“There’s certain things that we can provide through the coalition. Like a place to stay, a one-month compensation for the victims depending on what kind of crime it is,” said Sheriff Cuellar. “Funeral expenses, also counseling, so they can be able to make sure that through the hard time that they might endure, that they’ll be able to walk them through there.”

Executive director for Casa de Misericordia Sister Rosemary Welsh said help is available for victims of any kind of violence.

Officials say they owe it to their families to reach out to help them.

Just this month, they have received 30 different cases.

If you are a victim of crime and need help or information.

You can call the sheriff’s office at 956-523-4408.

Casa de Misericordia also reminds the public that they are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

