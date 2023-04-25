WorkForce Solutions to hold transportation and logistics job fair

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Jobseekers looking to go into a career in transportation or logistics are invited to take part in their upcoming job fair.

This Wednesday, roughly 15 companies will be at the WorkForce Solutions center on Jacaman Road hiring up to 50 vacancies.

Some of the positions available include forklift operator, data entry, import and export and CDL dedicated drives just to name a few.

If this is not the field you would like to go into, Graciela Perez with WorkForce Solutions says they can help find other career opportunities.

“In our working texas, all the vacancies are posted there, every day we post all the vacancies of all the companies that are hiring so I do recommend going through our working texas portal but if not you can wait until our upcoming hiring events, we do post on social media our upcoming job fairs,” said Perez.

Perez encourages jobseekers to come dressed to impress, preferably with a resume.

The event will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1406 Jacaman Road.

