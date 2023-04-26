23 students recognized as 8th graders of the month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over a dozen students who proved themselves to be outstanding individuals both in and out of the classroom were recognized on Wednesday, April 26.

Students from middle schools around Laredo and Webb County were named the 8th graders of the month.

This honor comes thanks to their hard work, devotion, managing a level of academic excellence, and being positive role models in their communities.

Congratulations to all those students.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.