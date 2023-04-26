Shop Local
Border Region Behavioral Health Center holds Mardi Gras themed fashion show fundraiser

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Models strutted down the runway wearing clothing items modeled after one of the most famous parades around the world and it was all for a good cause.

In honor of Administrative Professionals Day, the Border Region Behavioral Health Center held a luncheon and fashion show.

The health center has organized fundraising events for the past 31 years.

The theme for Wednesday’s event was a ‘Tale of New Orleans and Mardi Gras’.

Proceeds from the event will go to the health center and will help them continue to provide services and celebrations for clients.

Maria Sanchez with Border Region said these events help the organization provide services and celebrations for clients.

“Border Region provides services, you know we provide counseling, we provide medication, we provide psychiatrists, you know nurses all of that it’s a part of the services they receive,” said Sanchez. “So in addition to that there’s some extras that the clients may need that are not funded through that. So this is what the volunteer services does, they have this fundraiser to help raise these funds for all the extras.”

Border Region Behavioral Health Center helps more than 10,000 clients throughout the year.

