Chance of Showers With Cold Front Early Thursday

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front from northern Texas will reach our area around dawn Thursday. Moist air over our area will be lifted by the front, perhaps producing tall rain and thunderstorm clouds. drier, slightly cooler air will follow with clearing skies Thursday afternoon. Another cold front from the Great Plains will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms early Saturday morning, followed by clearing skies and cooler temperatures Saturday afternoon.

