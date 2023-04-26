Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Concert in the park goes country

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its latest “Concerts in the Park” event on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Fr. McNaboe Park located at 201 Zebu Ct.

The theme for Saturday is country with music by local groups Ricky Ram Band and Kix Garcia Band. The concert is free and will begin at 6 p.m. Prior to the concert, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new playground unit as well as a dog park.

Bring your chairs and blankets. Food vendors will be at the park for those wishing to purchase food or you can bring your own.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
DPS confirms trooper was involved in four vehicle collision on Loop 20
DPS confirms trooper was involved in four vehicle collision on Loop 20
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
Police investigating after gunshots reported in central Laredo neighborhood
Police investigating after gunshots reported in central Laredo neighborhood
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery

Latest News

Fire department responds to mobile home fire in north Laredo
Fire department responds to mobile home fire in north Laredo
Country Concert in the Park
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Warm, Then a Shower Chance Early Thursday
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast