Concert in the park goes country

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its latest “Concerts in the Park” event on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Fr. McNaboe Park located at 201 Zebu Ct.

The theme for Saturday is country with music by local groups Ricky Ram Band and Kix Garcia Band. The concert is free and will begin at 6 p.m. Prior to the concert, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new playground unit as well as a dog park.

Bring your chairs and blankets. Food vendors will be at the park for those wishing to purchase food or you can bring your own.

