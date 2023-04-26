Designs for new Webb County fire station unveiled

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Plans for the construction of a new fire building in Webb County were unveiled on Wednesday, April 26.

Engineers were present at commissioner’s court to show off the designs. About $1.75 million are being allocated to the project, but officials say that due to a change in circumstances, the price tag could change significantly.

Webb County Commissioner for Precinct 1, Jesse Gonzalez, said, ”Obviously, everything went up. Materials went up. Labor went up. So now, we’re looking at about $3.5 million. I’m hoping the commissioner’s court will support this. The last thing we want to do is remove items so we can lower the cost a little bit, and then, by the time it’s built, or in the near future, it’s already outgrown and we end up saying, ‘we should have kept this, we should have kept that.’” He added, “If you ask me, $3.5 million for a growing precinct, for the county that is really depending on these types of services, like public services, emergency services, is very important.”

Commissioners are looking at Mangana-Hein as the potential location. The station will respond to emergencies in south Laredo as well as Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

