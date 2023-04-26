Fire department responds to mobile home fire in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A family escapes a burning home that was reported in north Laredo Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at around 4:30 a.m. at the 300 block of International.

Firefighters arrived and found a mobile home on fire with heavy smoke coming from inside the building.

The family was able to evacuate before fire crews arrived.

AEP was called to remove the electrical meter and the Red Cross was contacted to help the family affected by this incident.

The fire remains under investigation.

