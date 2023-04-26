Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Fire department responds to mobile home fire in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A family escapes a burning home that was reported in north Laredo Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at around 4:30 a.m. at the 300 block of International.

Firefighters arrived and found a mobile home on fire with heavy smoke coming from inside the building.

The family was able to evacuate before fire crews arrived.

AEP was called to remove the electrical meter and the Red Cross was contacted to help the family affected by this incident.

The fire remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
DPS confirms trooper was involved in four vehicle collision on Loop 20
DPS confirms trooper was involved in four vehicle collision on Loop 20
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
Police investigating after gunshots reported in central Laredo neighborhood
Police investigating after gunshots reported in central Laredo neighborhood
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery

Latest News

Country Concert in the Park
The free concert is on Saturday, April 29, 2023
Concert in the park goes country
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Warm, Then a Shower Chance Early Thursday
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast