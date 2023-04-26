Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, muggy and warm in the low 70s with cloudy skies .

Warmer and humid day with clouds skies and some sun at times, a high of 93 with southeasterly winds.

Warm and humid cloudy a low of 72 with a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight into Thursday as a cold front approaches Webb County.

Tomorrow showers and thunderstorms are expect mainly between 7AM -1PM, less humidity a high near 86.

Once again thunderstorms will be possible Friday night into Saturday , with a cooler weekend highs in the 70s to 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

Have a great day.

