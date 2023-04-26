Laredo organization wears denim to bring awareness to sexual assault

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a small gesture that can go a long way.

On Wednesday, many put on their best pair of jeans to shed light on sexual violence.

Roughly a dozen cases of sexual assault are reported a week and over 2,000 were reported in 2022.

The alarming amount of sexual assault cases in Laredo is a prime example of why it’s important to take part in Denim Day.

Denim Day brings awareness to this issue by honoring a victim who was assaulted in the 90s.

The campaign began after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans.

The City of Laredo, the Laredo Police Department and a local organization joined forces to participate in Denim Day to remind the community about the many resources they have as victims or family member of a victim of assault.

Sylvia Flores, the program director for sexual assault services said the organization guides them through the process.

“We will accompany them when they go to the law enforcement, whenever they meet with law enforcement. Also, if the case goes to court, we will be them during the court,” said Flores.

The SASI Program is part of SCAN, a non-profit in Laredo.

Flores said they handle roughly 150 to 175 cases in a year, but still most sexual assault cases go unreported.

For victims of sexual assault, rape kits should be available at both Laredo hospitals; however, if they do not have one available and the victim is referred to a hospital out of town.

The victim can apply for a SCAN program to have their out-of-town expenses reimbursed.

Flores reminds victims and their families that they have a right to receive services, counseling, and advocacy.

You can contact SCAN’s program at 956-568-7105.

