Laredo Police release identity of hit and run victim

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released the identity of the man who lost his life after a deadly hit and run that happened on Friday morning.

Authorities say Leonardo Teniente, 76, died after being hit while crossing the street at the intersections of Lafayette and San Dario.

According to police, Marcus Fischer, 22, was driving a blue car northbound on San Dario when he allegedly hit Teniete.

Teniete died at the scene from his injuries.

The police department states that Fischer told a family member about what had happened.

That person drove Fischer to police headquarters to admit his role in the accident.

Fischer gave consent to give blood as evidence in the case as the investigation continues.

Fischer has been charged with accident involving death.

