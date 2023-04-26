Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Over 2,000 asylum seekers cross Rio Grande into Brownsville

By CNN
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, TX. (CNN) - More than 2,000 migrants reportedly crossed the Rio Grande between Monday and Tuesday evening in Brownsville, Texas.

Brownsville Police were called in by Border Patrol to help handle the surge.

A Brownsville Police spokesperson said officers will be stationed there for as long as Border Patrol needs them but the role they serve will be limited since they cannot enforce federal laws.

Officers are also helping to direct migrants into designated lines.

The increase in border crossings comes as the deadline for Title 42 inches closer.

“For us to be this busy especially at a time before the sunset of title 42 is very concerning for me as a chief,” said Chief Gloria Chavez with the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector. “We are now averaging about a thousand migrants a day, crossing through areas like Brownsville, Texas.”

Although border crossing numbers are considered high for this time of the year, Border Patrol’s RGV Sector Chief feels her agents are ready for what may be ahead as May 11 gets closer.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
DPS confirms trooper was involved in four vehicle collision on Loop 20
DPS confirms trooper was involved in four vehicle collision on Loop 20
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Police investigating after gunshots reported in central Laredo neighborhood
Police investigating after gunshots reported in central Laredo neighborhood

Latest News

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Chance of Showers With Cold Front Early Thursday
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Over 2,000 asylum seekers cross Rio Grande into Brownsville
Over 2,000 asylum seekers cross Rio Grande into Brownsville
Designs for new Webb County fire station unveiled
Designs for new Webb County fire station unveiled