Tractor trailer in Dilley causing road closures on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DILLEY, TX. (KGNS) - A major accident in Dilley is causing road closures on the southbound lane of I-35.

According to the Dilley Police Department Facebook page, the accident was reported at around 2 p.m. at the southbound lane of I-35 near exit 86.

Photos posted by the Dilley Police show a tractor trailer damaged and freight on the side of the road.

Authorities are advising drivers in the area to proceed with extreme caution and expect delays.

