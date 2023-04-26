Tractor trailer in Dilley causing road closures on I-35

DILLEY, TX. (KGNS) - A major accident in Dilley is causing road closures on the southbound lane of I-35.

According to the Dilley Police Department Facebook page, the accident was reported at around 2 p.m. at the southbound lane of I-35 near exit 86.

Photos posted by the Dilley Police show a tractor trailer damaged and freight on the side of the road.

Authorities are advising drivers in the area to proceed with extreme caution and expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.