United Middle School holds Webb County Commissioners Court

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Middle school students got the chance to see first-hand how a government entity works.

The setting for this week’s Webb County Commissioners Court took place outside its traditional building and inside a UISD middle school.

United Middle School held this week’s commissioners court meeting, to give students a chance to see who is behind the decision making for county-related issues.

Students got a chance to learn the difference between Webb County and the City of Laredo.

“A lot of time, a lot of people in the streets say, “Hey can you fix our water” can you fix this or “Hey can you fix our road.” Well, it’s here in the city and we really don’t have much to do with it. It’s a nice time to be able to explain to everyone what we do and how we do it,” said Judge Tano Tijerina.

After the meeting, students and commissioners shared lunch where they had the opportunity to answer questions pertaining to county government.

