Webb County party chairs react to Biden’s re-election bid

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - It was something many were already expecting but it’s now confirmed: President Biden announced he is running again for reelection in 2024 with the same running mate, Kamala Harris.

Now the question many have is: who will he run against him and could we be seeing another Donald Trump and Biden match-up in next year’s elections? Local leaders said it would definitely be a show.

Biden’s entry into the 2024 contest comes as several Republicans have already joined the running. The Webb County Democratic Party Chair, Sylvia Bruni, said the current administration has solidified its position. “This atrocious, atrocious legislation that’s coming out of the ultra GOP-controlled congress is going to continue to wake people up because what they’re doing is so anti-democratic,” said Bruni.

However, one concern being brought up against Biden is his age. Many say he is getting too old to be our president and the Webb County Republican Party Chair, Luis de la Garza agrees. “We’ve noticed that sometimes he doesn’t know where he’s at. When he slurs his speech and the information that he provides is not that of a president,” said de la Garza.

Bruni said his age is nothing but a number. “I mean, I can point to an awful lot of folks that are much younger that are absolutely incapable. I think as long as his age continues to hold well, and it seems to be holding well, he’s healthy,” Bruni.

Now the question remains: who will represent the Republican party?

On one side, Bruni said Trump would be a great candidate. “Frankly, it would be to our advantage if someone like Trump were to run. I can’t imagine good, sound, sane, fair people voting for that man. I’m sorry, but you’d have to be an absolute fool to vote for that man,” said Bruni.

De la Garza said it is not probable to see Trump chosen for next year’s elections. “There are too many things that have happened in the last two and a half years that changed the way the campaign and the way the election may go,” said de la Garza.

Other candidates that have announced they’re running for the presidency with the republican party include Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Asa Hutchinson.

On the Democratic side is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. He has announced his intention to seek his party’s nomination.

We’re still 560 days away from the 2024 presidential election which happens on November 5, 2024. The primary elections are in less than a year on March 5, 2024.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.