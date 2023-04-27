Death investigation underway in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating a death close to a neighborhood in downtown Laredo.

A death investigation is underway on Thursday afternoon, April 27 at the 1800 block of Farragut Street. Several witnesses report police units around a property by the corner of Farragut Street and Santa Cleotilde Avenue. The area is taped off. Investigators and the medical examiner were seen inside the second story of the home.

No word yet if foul play is involved.

The public is advised to avoid the area at this time while police investigate the scene.

We’ll have more information once it becomes available.

