Former Catholic school employee charged with improper relationship with a student

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A former employee at a Laredo Catholic school is arrested in connection to an alleged improper relationship with a student.

Laredo Police arrested Carlos Zamora, 43, a former employee of Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

Zamora has been charged with one count of indecency with a child and one count of improper relationship between educator and student.

The case was brought to LPD back in December of 2022.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail and his bond is set at $100,000.

In a statement, the Diocese of Laredo and Blessed Sacrament School said:

Zamora is not presently an employee of Blessed Sacrament School as his employment was terminated several months ago.

The statement goes on to say, a report was filed to DFPS regarding an alleged incident that occurred at Blessed Sacrament School.

The Laredo Police Department thereafter initiated its investigation which led to Mr. Zamora’s arrest.

Below is the official statement:

We were recently informed of the arrest of Mr. Carlos Zamora, former employee of Blessed Sacrament School, by the Laredo Police Department. Mr. Zamora is not presently an employee of Blessed Sacrament School as his employment was terminated several months ago.

The Diocese of Laredo is committed to safeguarding the health and welfare of all Catholic School Students. All faculty and staff are trained on the law related to reporting abuse or neglect to the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), while all diocesan employees must complete the Safe Environment Program as part of their hiring process.

Following said guidance, a report was filed to DFPS regarding an alleged incident that occurred at the Blessed Sacrament School. This action is reflective of our policy of commitment to maintaining transparency and openness about such issues for the benefit of our community. The Laredo Police Department thereafter initiated its investigation which led to Mr. Zamora’s arrest.

We deeply regret that this alleged incident took place. Blessed Sacrament School and the Diocese of Laredo took immediate and proactive measures to protect its students and staff when it learned of the allegation of the incident, and has since then fully cooperated with the Department of Family and Protective Services and the Laredo Police Department. The matter continues under investigation and the Diocese of Laredo intends on fully cooperating with the authorities. Blessed Sacrament School and the Diocese of Laredo remains vigilant and will continue with its commitment to protect the welfare and safety of all of its students, employees, and the Diocesan community.

