Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Free Pickleball Clinic and Play Day on Friday

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The sport of pickleball is taking the nation by storm as more Americans are getting in on the action and picking up a racket.

The city of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free Pickleball Clinic and Play Day. Supplies will be provided at the clinic for those participating.

Eddie Millan with the department explained that those interested will be able to learn more about the sport on Friday, April 28 at the Haynes tennis courts. “We’re introducing the game to the community. We’re having training sessions for people to come and get to know the game. It’s a little bit smaller than a tennis court. It’s played at the tennis court but the court’s a little bit smaller. The ball is different. It’s a lot of fun. It’s good exercise,” said Millan.

The clinic will kick off on Friday, April 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Haynes tennis courts. They are located at 2102 Clarks Crossing Drive. Adults and kids ages six and up are invited to attend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Laredo Police release identity of hit and run victim
Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
Officials have identified the teen that died in the ATV accident as Samia Rogers, 14, of...
14-year-old dies after ATV crashes into a tree, sheriff says
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died after police say two teenagers allegedly joyriding in a stolen...
Family of baby killed in crash wants upgraded charges against suspects
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise

Latest News

TAMIU to hold symphonic band concert
TAMIU to hold symphonic band concert
Laredo Job Corps Center announces plans and partnerships for 2023
Laredo Job Corps Center announces plans and partnerships for 2023
UISD officials say Aquatic Center has been a success since its inception
UISD officials say Aquatic Center has been a success since its inception
UISD officials say Aquatic Center has been a success since its inception
Free Pickleball Clinic and Play Day on Friday