Free Pickleball Clinic and Play Day on Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The sport of pickleball is taking the nation by storm as more Americans are getting in on the action and picking up a racket.

The city of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free Pickleball Clinic and Play Day. Supplies will be provided at the clinic for those participating.

Eddie Millan with the department explained that those interested will be able to learn more about the sport on Friday, April 28 at the Haynes tennis courts. “We’re introducing the game to the community. We’re having training sessions for people to come and get to know the game. It’s a little bit smaller than a tennis court. It’s played at the tennis court but the court’s a little bit smaller. The ball is different. It’s a lot of fun. It’s good exercise,” said Millan.

The clinic will kick off on Friday, April 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Haynes tennis courts. They are located at 2102 Clarks Crossing Drive. Adults and kids ages six and up are invited to attend.

