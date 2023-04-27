Hotter Friday, Storms Friday Night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hotter air will quickly return Friday afternoon in advance of a strong cold front Friday night. With a fairly moist atmosphere, there is the potential of severe thunderstorms with the cold front Friday night, followed by cooler, drier air on Saturday. Warmer, mostly sunny weather will follow Sunday. Temperatures will be around or a bit above 90 during much of the coming week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.