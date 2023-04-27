Laredo Chamber of Commerce to hold run and cycling event for scholarships

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Whether it’s running, walking or cycling, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to get active this weekend for a worthy cause.

The chamber has partnered with Youth Leadership Laredo for its Cycle + Steps for Scholarships event.

Those participating in the event will be eligible for a number of prizes. Adrian Zapata, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors executive said, “The first 250 who sign up for this are going to be entered into a drawing for one of three $50 gift cards to Momentum Running or $100 gift card to Momentum Running.”

The run will take place this Saturday, April 29 at Father McNaboe Park. Registration will be at 7 a.m.

The walk/run will start at 8 a.m. and the cycling event will kick off at 9 a.m.

