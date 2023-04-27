Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Chamber of Commerce to hold run and cycling event for scholarships

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Whether it’s running, walking or cycling, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to get active this weekend for a worthy cause.

The chamber has partnered with Youth Leadership Laredo for its Cycle + Steps for Scholarships event.

Those participating in the event will be eligible for a number of prizes. Adrian Zapata, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors executive said, “The first 250 who sign up for this are going to be entered into a drawing for one of three $50 gift cards to Momentum Running or $100 gift card to Momentum Running.”

The run will take place this Saturday, April 29 at Father McNaboe Park. Registration will be at 7 a.m.

The walk/run will start at 8 a.m. and the cycling event will kick off at 9 a.m.

To register for the event, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Laredo Police release identity of hit and run victim
Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
Officials have identified the teen that died in the ATV accident as Samia Rogers, 14, of...
14-year-old dies after ATV crashes into a tree, sheriff says
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died after police say two teenagers allegedly joyriding in a stolen...
Family of baby killed in crash wants upgraded charges against suspects
Tractor trailer in Dilley causing road closures on I-35
Tractor trailer in Dilley causing road closures on I-35

Latest News

Texas homeless shelter sees an influx of migrants
Texas homeless shelter sees an influx of migrants
U.S. announces new actions to manage regional migration
U.S. announces new actions to manage regional migration
U.S. announces new actions to manage regional migration
U.S. announces new actions to manage regional migration
Large hail pelts parts of Texas
Large hail pelts parts of Texas
Laredo mayor confirms ongoing internal investigations regarding voter fraud
Laredo mayor confirms ongoing internal investigations regarding voter fraud