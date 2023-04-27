Laredo mayor confirms ongoing internal investigations regarding voter fraud

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two city employees are being investigated, accused of allegedly voting illegally in the District 2 city council race. The mayor of Laredo, Dr. Victor Trevino, said the investigation is an internal one.

Last week, the Laredo Police Department announced it indefinitely suspended several officers after a judge, in February, deemed 15 votes had been cast illegally in the District 2 race, four of which allegedly came from Laredo police officers.

Now, it has come to light that another two of the 15 votes deemed illegally cast came from two other city employees. Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said it is up to the employee’s department directors to decide how the claims will be handled.

Trevino said the two employees worked under the Community Development Department. However, one was recently transferred over to the Utilities Department.

Trevino said he was briefed by city management that the directors of both departments have decided to conduct an internal investigation and then turn in their findings to the city manager along with a decision on employment status.

As for how long the investigation will take, Mayor Trevino said it remains unclear. “That is the question we’ve been asked. Soon -- that is the answer, but that is why we had the conversation with the city manager to find out what was the time frame. The answer was ‘soon.’ We do not have an exact date. That is the answer we get,” said Trevino.

Trevino also confirmed one of the city’s employees being investigated is related to Daisy Campos Rodriguez who currently seats in the District 2 seat.

This internal investigation is separate from the criminal investigation being conducted by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.