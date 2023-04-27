LISD honors 2023 retirees

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the end of the year comes a tradition for the Laredo Independent School District which honors the service and dedication of staff members who have dedicated their careers to the educational success of students.

The school district held a banquet to honor the 2023 retirees at the Dr. Marcus Nelson Conference Center on Wednesday, April 27.

At the banquet, honorees were thanked for their service and wished much success as they begin the next chapter in their lives.

