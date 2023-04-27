Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Morning showers and thunderstorms

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across Webb county this morning .

Some of these storms could become strong across South Texas and produce hail with damaging winds.

The showers and thunderstorms should come to an end this afternoon , clearing up to sunny skies a high of 87 with north winds.

Tonight mostly clear with dewpoints increasing over night making it feel humid , a low of 69.

Friday will be very warm with highs forecasted to reach the mid to upper 90s with Mostly sunny skies.

Friday night into Saturday morning showers will be likely and possibly thunderstorms with cooler temps with for the weekend.

Have a great day and stay weather alert.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Laredo Police release identity of hit and run victim
Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
Officials have identified the teen that died in the ATV accident as Samia Rogers, 14, of...
14-year-old dies after ATV crashes into a tree, sheriff says
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died after police say two teenagers allegedly joyriding in a stolen...
Family of baby killed in crash wants upgraded charges against suspects
Tractor trailer in Dilley causing road closures on I-35
Tractor trailer in Dilley causing road closures on I-35

Latest News

Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Chance of Showers With Cold Front Early Thursday
Clouds and sun with a chances of scattered thunderstorms overnight.
Humid
Humid
Humid