Morning showers and thunderstorms

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across Webb county this morning .

Some of these storms could become strong across South Texas and produce hail with damaging winds.

The showers and thunderstorms should come to an end this afternoon , clearing up to sunny skies a high of 87 with north winds.

Tonight mostly clear with dewpoints increasing over night making it feel humid , a low of 69.

Friday will be very warm with highs forecasted to reach the mid to upper 90s with Mostly sunny skies.

Friday night into Saturday morning showers will be likely and possibly thunderstorms with cooler temps with for the weekend.

Have a great day and stay weather alert.

